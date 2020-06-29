823 S. Alfred St. #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

4 unit Garden Style Apartment Building, Apartment is on the second floor of the building.



No Pets

Non smoking building

30% rule to income qualification

Rental Insurance is required

Rent includes water and trash removal

Washer and dryer in unit

Multi-Family Garden Style Apartment Building in Old Town, Alexandria. A quiet neighborhood within walking distance to the Potomac river, shopping, and restaurants. Within four blocks of the Mt. Vernon bike trail with quick and easy access to I-95, I-395 and the Capital Beltway. National Harbor and MGM is a short distance away. Excellent bus connections within three blocks to Franklin St. and three blocks to S. Washington St. About a 20-25 minute walk to the King St. Metro station. Plenty of parking space, on-street parking in front of the building and off-street parking behind the building. No city parking permit required.