Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY NOV 10th 1-230 PM. Spectacular Town House with Roof Deck with Fireplace. 3 Bedrooms with 3 1/2 Baths and a Study with built in Murphy Bed for an additional Guest Room. Gourmet Kitchen that opens into the living areas, beautiful wood floors and carpeted bedrooms. MBR has an amazing spa like bath with separate shower and Whirlpool Soaking Tub. 2 Car Garage parking attached. Lease Terms: Min. 12 Mos up to 36 Mo. max. Pets approved on a case by case basis.