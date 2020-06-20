All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:27 AM

808 North Alfred Street

808 North Alfred Street · (703) 342-6617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

808 North Alfred Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$4,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2122 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Won't Last Long! This impeccable light-filled 4 level end unit townhouse boasts 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with high end finishes throughout. The open floor plan has a large kitchen and living area with a gas fireplace. Private street with quick and easy access to Route 1 and GW Parkway. Less than 15 minutes to Reagan National Airport by metro or car. Close proximity to the Braddock Road Metro Station, the Potomac River waterfront, and the shops and restaurants of world-famous King Street. Located only 4 blocks from Harris Teeter and Trader Joe's as well as many great local restaurants! This is a wonderful home and great opportunity! Pets case by case. Pet deposit one month's rent.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Katie McCroskey 703 342 6617
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
3033 Wilson Blvd. Ste. 770 / Arlington VA 22201
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 North Alfred Street have any available units?
808 North Alfred Street has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 North Alfred Street have?
Some of 808 North Alfred Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 North Alfred Street currently offering any rent specials?
808 North Alfred Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 North Alfred Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 North Alfred Street is pet friendly.
Does 808 North Alfred Street offer parking?
Yes, 808 North Alfred Street does offer parking.
Does 808 North Alfred Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 North Alfred Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 North Alfred Street have a pool?
No, 808 North Alfred Street does not have a pool.
Does 808 North Alfred Street have accessible units?
No, 808 North Alfred Street does not have accessible units.
Does 808 North Alfred Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 North Alfred Street has units with dishwashers.
