808 North Alfred Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Won't Last Long! This impeccable light-filled 4 level end unit townhouse boasts 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with high end finishes throughout. The open floor plan has a large kitchen and living area with a gas fireplace. Private street with quick and easy access to Route 1 and GW Parkway. Less than 15 minutes to Reagan National Airport by metro or car. Close proximity to the Braddock Road Metro Station, the Potomac River waterfront, and the shops and restaurants of world-famous King Street. Located only 4 blocks from Harris Teeter and Trader Joe's as well as many great local restaurants! This is a wonderful home and great opportunity! Pets case by case. Pet deposit one month's rent.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



