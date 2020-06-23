All apartments in Alexandria
807 Franklin Street

807 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

807 Franklin Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available August 01, with early move-in negotiable. Sophisticated all-brick three-level townhouse has received a full renovation plus all systems, plumbing, and electric updated in 2014. Gourmet kitchen has crisp white cabinetry, deluxe stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Open plan concept with oak hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, and a jetted tub. PARKING SPACE INCLUDED in rent, as well as trash/recycling. Incredible location with restaurants, grocery stores, and shops within walking distance. Six short blocks to King Street - experience all Old Town has to offer without getting in your car! Diverse community steps from waterfront, bike trails, and parks. Extremely accessible - blocks from I-495 and George Washington Parkway. 20 minute walk to King Street Metro (Yellow and Blue lines) and one block from multiple bus lines. 15 minute drive to the Pentagon/Crystal City. 25 minute drive to Ft. Belvoir. Walk Score = 92/100, Bike Score = 87/100. Pets on case-by-case basis with additional pet rent. No smoking. Contact Andre at 703-298-3215.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Franklin Street have any available units?
807 Franklin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 Franklin Street have?
Some of 807 Franklin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
807 Franklin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 Franklin Street is pet friendly.
Does 807 Franklin Street offer parking?
Yes, 807 Franklin Street does offer parking.
Does 807 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 Franklin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 807 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 807 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 807 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 Franklin Street has units with dishwashers.
