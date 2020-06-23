807 Franklin Street

Amenities

Available August 01, with early move-in negotiable. Sophisticated all-brick three-level townhouse has received a full renovation plus all systems, plumbing, and electric updated in 2014. Gourmet kitchen has crisp white cabinetry, deluxe stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Open plan concept with oak hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, and a jetted tub. PARKING SPACE INCLUDED in rent, as well as trash/recycling. Incredible location with restaurants, grocery stores, and shops within walking distance. Six short blocks to King Street - experience all Old Town has to offer without getting in your car! Diverse community steps from waterfront, bike trails, and parks. Extremely accessible - blocks from I-495 and George Washington Parkway. 20 minute walk to King Street Metro (Yellow and Blue lines) and one block from multiple bus lines. 15 minute drive to the Pentagon/Crystal City. 25 minute drive to Ft. Belvoir. Walk Score = 92/100, Bike Score = 87/100. Pets on case-by-case basis with additional pet rent. No smoking. Contact Andre at 703-298-3215.