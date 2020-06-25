8 S VAN DORN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking playground pool internet access tennis court volleyball court

Beautifully renovated large 1 bedroom condo! Gorgeous open concept living/dining/kitchen with huge windows overlooking balcony. Lovely upgraded bath and a large bedroom with a walk in closet and mounted wall TV that convey. This condo complex offers many amenities including a shuttle from the complex to the Van Dorn metro, a convenience store, 2 pools, volleyball, tot lots, tennis courts, community room with TV, fitness room and so much more! Convenient to I-395, Springfield Town Center, Old Town, DC and more~ Close to DC. Other great features: Gas and water are included in your rent so the only utility you pay is electric and cable/internet. The building offers Amazon Hub Lockers, one assigned parking spot and one visitor spot. Laundry is located in each building AND you have dry cleaners that will pick up on site as well. $350.00 move in fee, $200 refunded at move at if no damage to the common areas for both moves. Specific move in move out days. Elevator available for move.