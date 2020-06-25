All apartments in Alexandria
8 S VAN DORN STREET

8 South Van Dorn Street · No Longer Available
Location

8 South Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautifully renovated large 1 bedroom condo! Gorgeous open concept living/dining/kitchen with huge windows overlooking balcony. Lovely upgraded bath and a large bedroom with a walk in closet and mounted wall TV that convey. This condo complex offers many amenities including a shuttle from the complex to the Van Dorn metro, a convenience store, 2 pools, volleyball, tot lots, tennis courts, community room with TV, fitness room and so much more! Convenient to I-395, Springfield Town Center, Old Town, DC and more~ Close to DC. Other great features: Gas and water are included in your rent so the only utility you pay is electric and cable/internet. The building offers Amazon Hub Lockers, one assigned parking spot and one visitor spot. Laundry is located in each building AND you have dry cleaners that will pick up on site as well. $350.00 move in fee, $200 refunded at move at if no damage to the common areas for both moves. Specific move in move out days. Elevator available for move.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 S VAN DORN STREET have any available units?
8 S VAN DORN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 8 S VAN DORN STREET have?
Some of 8 S VAN DORN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 S VAN DORN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8 S VAN DORN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 S VAN DORN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8 S VAN DORN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 8 S VAN DORN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8 S VAN DORN STREET offers parking.
Does 8 S VAN DORN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 S VAN DORN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 S VAN DORN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 8 S VAN DORN STREET has a pool.
Does 8 S VAN DORN STREET have accessible units?
No, 8 S VAN DORN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8 S VAN DORN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 S VAN DORN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 S VAN DORN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 S VAN DORN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

