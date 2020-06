Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Charming & spacious 2 bedroom condo located in the Southwest Quadrant of Old Town! End unit with windows on 3 sides. Lovely hardwood floors. Living room/dining combo. Laundry facilities in building. Walkable to King St. metro, PTO. Blocks to shops & restaurants in the heart of Old Town. Bike-share steps from door. Unit to be painted when tenants vacate except for bedrooms & closets.