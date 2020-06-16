All apartments in Alexandria
713 FORDS LANDING WAY
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:55 AM

713 FORDS LANDING WAY

713 Ford's Landing Way · No Longer Available
Location

713 Ford's Landing Way, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Charming townhome in the heart of Alexandria, right along the beautiful Potomac River! Views of the river and serene courtyard. Close to loads of entertainment~shopping, restaurants, parks, Metro, and so much more! Right across the Potomac River from the MGM Casino and National Harbor! You~ll love cooking food in this spacious and bright updated kitchen with large cabinets, granite counters, a center island, and stainless steel appliances; large open rooms with original hardwood floors. The breakfast room off the kitchen with French doors leading to the spacious balcony is a great spot to spend your mornings. The light filled living room has built-in shelving and a gas fireplace; separate formal dining room great for entertaining. Relaxing master bedroom features dual closets; master bath boasts dual sinks and a soaking tub. The fourth level of the townhome includes the loft family room, third bedroom, and additional full bath. Family room with plush carpets has a vaulted ceiling, and is perfect for movie or board game nights!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 FORDS LANDING WAY have any available units?
713 FORDS LANDING WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 FORDS LANDING WAY have?
Some of 713 FORDS LANDING WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 FORDS LANDING WAY currently offering any rent specials?
713 FORDS LANDING WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 FORDS LANDING WAY pet-friendly?
No, 713 FORDS LANDING WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 713 FORDS LANDING WAY offer parking?
No, 713 FORDS LANDING WAY does not offer parking.
Does 713 FORDS LANDING WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 713 FORDS LANDING WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 FORDS LANDING WAY have a pool?
No, 713 FORDS LANDING WAY does not have a pool.
Does 713 FORDS LANDING WAY have accessible units?
No, 713 FORDS LANDING WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 713 FORDS LANDING WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 FORDS LANDING WAY has units with dishwashers.
