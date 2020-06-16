713 FORDS LANDING WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Charming townhome in the heart of Alexandria, right along the beautiful Potomac River! Views of the river and serene courtyard. Close to loads of entertainment~shopping, restaurants, parks, Metro, and so much more! Right across the Potomac River from the MGM Casino and National Harbor! You~ll love cooking food in this spacious and bright updated kitchen with large cabinets, granite counters, a center island, and stainless steel appliances; large open rooms with original hardwood floors. The breakfast room off the kitchen with French doors leading to the spacious balcony is a great spot to spend your mornings. The light filled living room has built-in shelving and a gas fireplace; separate formal dining room great for entertaining. Relaxing master bedroom features dual closets; master bath boasts dual sinks and a soaking tub. The fourth level of the townhome includes the loft family room, third bedroom, and additional full bath. Family room with plush carpets has a vaulted ceiling, and is perfect for movie or board game nights!