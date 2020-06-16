713 FORDS LANDING WAY

Amenities
Charming townhome in the heart of Alexandria, right along the beautiful Potomac River! Views of the river and serene courtyard. Close to loads of entertainment~shopping, restaurants, parks, Metro, and so much more! Right across the Potomac River from the MGM Casino and National Harbor! You~ll love cooking food in this spacious and bright updated kitchen with large cabinets, granite counters, a center island, and stainless steel appliances; large open rooms with original hardwood floors. The breakfast room off the kitchen with French doors leading to the spacious balcony is a great spot to spend your mornings. The light filled living room has built-in shelving and a gas fireplace; separate formal dining room great for entertaining. Relaxing master bedroom features dual closets; master bath boasts dual sinks and a soaking tub. The fourth level of the townhome includes the loft family room, third bedroom, and additional full bath. Family room with plush carpets has a vaulted ceiling, and is perfect for movie or board game nights!