Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

711 MILLER LANE

711 Miller Lane · No Longer Available
Location

711 Miller Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Stunning 3800 SF four level townhouse in coveted Potomac Greens! This bright and airy townhouse offers the largest floor plan within this desired Old Town community. Four freshly painted and well-maintained levels boast three bedrooms, two full and three half baths. Lower level with recreation room, gas fireplace, half bath and entry into oversized garage. Main level open floor plan features kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and island plus large dining room with double sided fireplace and window filled living room. Upper level has huge master suite with fireplace, 3 walk in closets and master bath with large shower, jacuzzi and towel warmer. Two additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry on upper level. Continue up a few more steps to the incredible loft space! Perfect for entertaining with wet bar, half bath and access to roof terrace with amazing views. Loft space would also be perfect as an in-law/au-pair suite or play/game room. Community includes use of outdoor pool, playgrounds, party room and fitness center. Close to Reagan National Airport, GW Parkway, DC and more. Just steps from Potomac Yard metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 MILLER LANE have any available units?
711 MILLER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 711 MILLER LANE have?
Some of 711 MILLER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 MILLER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
711 MILLER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 MILLER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 711 MILLER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 711 MILLER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 711 MILLER LANE offers parking.
Does 711 MILLER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 MILLER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 MILLER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 711 MILLER LANE has a pool.
Does 711 MILLER LANE have accessible units?
No, 711 MILLER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 711 MILLER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 MILLER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 711 MILLER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 MILLER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
