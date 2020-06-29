711 MILLER LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking playground pool garage

Stunning 3800 SF four level townhouse in coveted Potomac Greens! This bright and airy townhouse offers the largest floor plan within this desired Old Town community. Four freshly painted and well-maintained levels boast three bedrooms, two full and three half baths. Lower level with recreation room, gas fireplace, half bath and entry into oversized garage. Main level open floor plan features kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and island plus large dining room with double sided fireplace and window filled living room. Upper level has huge master suite with fireplace, 3 walk in closets and master bath with large shower, jacuzzi and towel warmer. Two additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry on upper level. Continue up a few more steps to the incredible loft space! Perfect for entertaining with wet bar, half bath and access to roof terrace with amazing views. Loft space would also be perfect as an in-law/au-pair suite or play/game room. Community includes use of outdoor pool, playgrounds, party room and fitness center. Close to Reagan National Airport, GW Parkway, DC and more. Just steps from Potomac Yard metro.