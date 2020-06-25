All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated April 25 2019 at 8:54 AM

7 East Glebe Road

7 East Glebe Road · No Longer Available
Location

7 East Glebe Road, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bike storage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
bike storage
internet access
BASICS

This charming furnished condo rental is on the second floor of a 2-story garden apartment brick and block 1939 building in Auburn Village, just ten minutes walk from Downtown Del Ray.

You may see the unit by appointment only
- minimum 12 month contract required
- 2 week waiting period prior to move-in and after contract signing

RENT
The monthly rent is $1500. This includes water and free off street parking.

FEATURES

INTERIOR
Hardwood plank floors
Big windows in every room
Charming 1940s door hardware, doors, moldings, chair rail
Newly resurfaced white kitchen countertops and reglazed tub
Modern lighting throughout

EXTERIOR
Secure exterior door to access building
Washer/Dryer Room in neighbor building
Bike Room
Enclosed Courtyard
Interior mailbox inside exterior entry door
Off-street parking
Walking distance to downtown Del Ray
Walking distance to Potomac Yards and new Giant
Bus convenient, trolley to Crystal City Metro, minutes drive to Braddock Road Metro

KITCHEN
Microwave
Electric Stove/Oven/Broiler
18 Dishwasher
36 Refrigerator
New sink faucet and newly refinished sink
Recent cabinets and hardware
Newly refinished countertops

BATH
Newly refinished tub/shower
Recent fixtures

HVAC
Electric Air-Conditioning and Heating
Ceiling Fan in Bedroom

MEDIA
Verizon hot spot ready
Cable ready

FURNISHINGS
Modern Bookshelves and Room Divider available

You may see the unit by appointment only
- minimum 12 month contract required
- 2 week waiting period prior to move-in and after contract signing

*Note: Energy bills for this unit are consistently very low (for average use) due to the solid construction of the building and double-pane glass windows. One month in July and August 2014, for example, was $36.74 at basically peak usage.

Tenants will pay for their own cable and internet usage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

