7 East Glebe Road

Amenities
BASICS
This charming furnished condo rental is on the second floor of a 2-story garden apartment brick and block 1939 building in Auburn Village, just ten minutes walk from Downtown Del Ray.
You may see the unit by appointment only
- minimum 12 month contract required
- 2 week waiting period prior to move-in and after contract signing
RENT
The monthly rent is $1500. This includes water and free off street parking.
FEATURES
INTERIOR
Hardwood plank floors
Big windows in every room
Charming 1940s door hardware, doors, moldings, chair rail
Newly resurfaced white kitchen countertops and reglazed tub
Modern lighting throughout
EXTERIOR
Secure exterior door to access building
Washer/Dryer Room in neighbor building
Bike Room
Enclosed Courtyard
Interior mailbox inside exterior entry door
Off-street parking
Walking distance to downtown Del Ray
Walking distance to Potomac Yards and new Giant
Bus convenient, trolley to Crystal City Metro, minutes drive to Braddock Road Metro
KITCHEN
Microwave
Electric Stove/Oven/Broiler
18 Dishwasher
36 Refrigerator
New sink faucet and newly refinished sink
Recent cabinets and hardware
Newly refinished countertops
BATH
Newly refinished tub/shower
Recent fixtures
HVAC
Electric Air-Conditioning and Heating
Ceiling Fan in Bedroom
MEDIA
Verizon hot spot ready
Cable ready
FURNISHINGS
Modern Bookshelves and Room Divider available
*Note: Energy bills for this unit are consistently very low (for average use) due to the solid construction of the building and double-pane glass windows. One month in July and August 2014, for example, was $36.74 at basically peak usage.
Tenants will pay for their own cable and internet usage.