7 East Glebe Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan bike storage courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard bike storage internet access

BASICS



This charming furnished condo rental is on the second floor of a 2-story garden apartment brick and block 1939 building in Auburn Village, just ten minutes walk from Downtown Del Ray.



You may see the unit by appointment only

- minimum 12 month contract required

- 2 week waiting period prior to move-in and after contract signing



RENT

The monthly rent is $1500. This includes water and free off street parking.



FEATURES



INTERIOR

Hardwood plank floors

Big windows in every room

Charming 1940s door hardware, doors, moldings, chair rail

Newly resurfaced white kitchen countertops and reglazed tub

Modern lighting throughout



EXTERIOR

Secure exterior door to access building

Washer/Dryer Room in neighbor building

Bike Room

Enclosed Courtyard

Interior mailbox inside exterior entry door

Off-street parking

Walking distance to downtown Del Ray

Walking distance to Potomac Yards and new Giant

Bus convenient, trolley to Crystal City Metro, minutes drive to Braddock Road Metro



KITCHEN

Microwave

Electric Stove/Oven/Broiler

18 Dishwasher

36 Refrigerator

New sink faucet and newly refinished sink

Recent cabinets and hardware

Newly refinished countertops



BATH

Newly refinished tub/shower

Recent fixtures



HVAC

Electric Air-Conditioning and Heating

Ceiling Fan in Bedroom



MEDIA

Verizon hot spot ready

Cable ready



FURNISHINGS

Modern Bookshelves and Room Divider available



You may see the unit by appointment only

- minimum 12 month contract required

- 2 week waiting period prior to move-in and after contract signing



*Note: Energy bills for this unit are consistently very low (for average use) due to the solid construction of the building and double-pane glass windows. One month in July and August 2014, for example, was $36.74 at basically peak usage.



Tenants will pay for their own cable and internet usage.