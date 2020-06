Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Remodeled just last year. This is a really nice 2 story, 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath end unit townhouse. Located just 2 blocks from the boardwalk in Old Beach. There is one reserved parking place, laundry on site. A great rental at a very good price.