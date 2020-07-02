All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:45 PM

635 N West St.

635 North West Street · No Longer Available
Location

635 North West Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
635 N West St. Available 01/10/20 3BR Home with Old Town Charm + walk to METRO! - What a fantastic property! Old Town Charm at its Best! Detached home across from the Metro situated on double lot! Charming white-picket fenced*Off-st parking*Beautifully landscaped rear & side patios*Huge country kitchen w/Granite Ctrs, breakfast bar, warm wood finishings, maple cabs*Cathedral ceilings & skylights upper level*Gorgeous Spa-like MBA! Loads of character & Natural Sunlight thru-out this special property! Walk to the Metro!

Additional photos can be found here: https://photos.exposurely.com/Exposurely/RE/McGrath-RE/McGrath-2018-LR/635-West-St-Alexandria/n-c8WMKm

Available 1.10.20

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management. *Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home. *BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935

(RLNE5285323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 N West St. have any available units?
635 N West St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 635 N West St. have?
Some of 635 N West St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 N West St. currently offering any rent specials?
635 N West St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 N West St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 635 N West St. is pet friendly.
Does 635 N West St. offer parking?
Yes, 635 N West St. offers parking.
Does 635 N West St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 N West St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 N West St. have a pool?
No, 635 N West St. does not have a pool.
Does 635 N West St. have accessible units?
No, 635 N West St. does not have accessible units.
Does 635 N West St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 635 N West St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 635 N West St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 635 N West St. does not have units with air conditioning.

