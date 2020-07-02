Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

635 N West St. Available 01/10/20 3BR Home with Old Town Charm + walk to METRO! - What a fantastic property! Old Town Charm at its Best! Detached home across from the Metro situated on double lot! Charming white-picket fenced*Off-st parking*Beautifully landscaped rear & side patios*Huge country kitchen w/Granite Ctrs, breakfast bar, warm wood finishings, maple cabs*Cathedral ceilings & skylights upper level*Gorgeous Spa-like MBA! Loads of character & Natural Sunlight thru-out this special property! Walk to the Metro!



Additional photos can be found here: https://photos.exposurely.com/Exposurely/RE/McGrath-RE/McGrath-2018-LR/635-West-St-Alexandria/n-c8WMKm



Available 1.10.20



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management. *Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home. *BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935



(RLNE5285323)