Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Elegant Townhouse in historic Portner Brewery complex featuring 12' ceilings and wood floors on main level. Open kitchen and living room concept with access to a private brick patio. Carpet was installed in 2017 on second and third level. Large balcony off the master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Private parking in garage completes this unit. Near Metro, Old Town and more!