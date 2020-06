Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Bright and spacious two bedroom unit with neutral colors, balcony, eat-in-kitchen, one garage space, 24 hour security, washer and dryer in unit, MBR has windows on 2 sides. Just steps to Braddock Rd. Metro, close to Old Town restaurants, shopping and entertainment. $300 move-in fee, $200 refunded if no damage. Pool for summer fun!