in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Furnished, three story townhome in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. Features include hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, wood burning fireplace, and fenced patio in the back. Part of the sought-after Arch Hall community. All furniture, appliances, fixtures, electronics included. Kitchen equipment, linens, decor can also be included if desired by the tenants.