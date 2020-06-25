601 N MANSFIELD ST

Amenities

Beautifully renovated single family home available for rent in the sought after Seminary Valley neighborhood. This four bedroom three full bath remodeled Cape Cod is much larger than it appears. The open concept first floor includes a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful shaker-style cabinets. The living room features a wood-burning fireplace ready for cooler Fall weather. Adjacent to the kitchen is a cathedral ceiling family-room/dining space that could accommodate a table with seating for twelve. The dining area opens to a screened in porch and a fenced rear yard with lots of play space. Two first floor bedrooms and full bath are accessible from the main level. The upper level features two additional bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level is completely finished, tiled and has a guest bedroom and third full bath. The lower level has a separate laundry area and access to the rear of the property. The driveway can accommodate parking for three cars and street parking is ample. Located just minutes to shopping (Harris Teeter, CAVA, other restaurants), parks, Holmes Run trails, and the new recreation center. Metro is close (Van Dorn) and easy access to all the major transportation routes including I-395, I-495, the Pentagon and Reagan Airport.