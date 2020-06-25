All apartments in Alexandria
601 N MANSFIELD ST
Last updated September 30 2019 at 6:50 PM

601 N MANSFIELD ST

601 North Mansfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

601 North Mansfield Street, Alexandria, VA 22304
Brookville - Seminary Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated single family home available for rent in the sought after Seminary Valley neighborhood. This four bedroom three full bath remodeled Cape Cod is much larger than it appears. The open concept first floor includes a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful shaker-style cabinets. The living room features a wood-burning fireplace ready for cooler Fall weather. Adjacent to the kitchen is a cathedral ceiling family-room/dining space that could accommodate a table with seating for twelve. The dining area opens to a screened in porch and a fenced rear yard with lots of play space. Two first floor bedrooms and full bath are accessible from the main level. The upper level features two additional bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level is completely finished, tiled and has a guest bedroom and third full bath. The lower level has a separate laundry area and access to the rear of the property. The driveway can accommodate parking for three cars and street parking is ample. Located just minutes to shopping (Harris Teeter, CAVA, other restaurants), parks, Holmes Run trails, and the new recreation center. Metro is close (Van Dorn) and easy access to all the major transportation routes including I-395, I-495, the Pentagon and Reagan Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 N MANSFIELD ST have any available units?
601 N MANSFIELD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 601 N MANSFIELD ST have?
Some of 601 N MANSFIELD ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 N MANSFIELD ST currently offering any rent specials?
601 N MANSFIELD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 N MANSFIELD ST pet-friendly?
No, 601 N MANSFIELD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 601 N MANSFIELD ST offer parking?
Yes, 601 N MANSFIELD ST offers parking.
Does 601 N MANSFIELD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 N MANSFIELD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 N MANSFIELD ST have a pool?
No, 601 N MANSFIELD ST does not have a pool.
Does 601 N MANSFIELD ST have accessible units?
No, 601 N MANSFIELD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 601 N MANSFIELD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 N MANSFIELD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 N MANSFIELD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 N MANSFIELD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
