Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range Property Amenities concierge dog grooming area elevator gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Exquisitely situated in the heart of downtown Alexandria, this spacious 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths Luxury condo unit in the iconic Oronoco won't disappoint! Elegantly decorated and stylishly built with 10' ceiling and widely open floor plan, it brings you one of best urban living experience from this rare find waterfront building! Enjoy the onsite fitness center, kids club, dog washing, outdoor pool, concierge, storage & more!