5862 Summers Grove Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

. This four-level brick-front Colonial Townhouse is a commuters dream with easy access to I-495, and minutes to I-395 and I 95 or leave the car in your garage and walk across the street to the VanDorn Metro! . It boasts many upgrades and is part of a lovely community with easy parking, a pool and community party room. . The main floor features hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances, and a lovely deck secluded by trees. Kitchen and master bath have been recently remodeled. Bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space and two have attached bathrooms. Tons of flexible space throughout includes a lower-level rec room, and den on upper level. . Features include - 2 Bedroom + Den, 2.5 Bath 2 Story Bay Windows and Extra High Ceilings Eat-In Kitchen and Separate Dining area Stainless Steel Appliances Custom Granite in Kitchen and Master Bath Two Bedrooms Have Attached Full Baths Parking for 3 Cars (Including 1 Garage Space) Easy Walk to Metro Beautiful Private Deck Community pool & Community Center across street Laundry room with full-size energy efficient washer/dryer Pets considered on a case by case basis.