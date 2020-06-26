All apartments in Alexandria
5862 Summers Grove Rd
Last updated December 20 2019 at 11:43 AM

5862 Summers Grove Rd

5862 Summers Grove Road · No Longer Available
Location

5862 Summers Grove Road, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
. This four-level brick-front Colonial Townhouse is a commuters dream with easy access to I-495, and minutes to I-395 and I 95 or leave the car in your garage and walk across the street to the VanDorn Metro! . It boasts many upgrades and is part of a lovely community with easy parking, a pool and community party room. . The main floor features hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances, and a lovely deck secluded by trees. Kitchen and master bath have been recently remodeled. Bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space and two have attached bathrooms. Tons of flexible space throughout includes a lower-level rec room, and den on upper level. . Features include - 2 Bedroom + Den, 2.5 Bath 2 Story Bay Windows and Extra High Ceilings Eat-In Kitchen and Separate Dining area Stainless Steel Appliances Custom Granite in Kitchen and Master Bath Two Bedrooms Have Attached Full Baths Parking for 3 Cars (Including 1 Garage Space) Easy Walk to Metro Beautiful Private Deck Community pool & Community Center across street Laundry room with full-size energy efficient washer/dryer Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5862 Summers Grove Rd have any available units?
5862 Summers Grove Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 5862 Summers Grove Rd have?
Some of 5862 Summers Grove Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5862 Summers Grove Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5862 Summers Grove Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5862 Summers Grove Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5862 Summers Grove Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5862 Summers Grove Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5862 Summers Grove Rd offers parking.
Does 5862 Summers Grove Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5862 Summers Grove Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5862 Summers Grove Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5862 Summers Grove Rd has a pool.
Does 5862 Summers Grove Rd have accessible units?
No, 5862 Summers Grove Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5862 Summers Grove Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5862 Summers Grove Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5862 Summers Grove Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5862 Summers Grove Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
