5404 BARRISTER PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking guest parking

This beautiful spacious 3 level Townhouse is full of sunlight. Master Bedroom features walk-in closet and a sink-makeup area apart from the bathroom. Eat-in Kitchen with large windows. Great Hardwood on main floor with attractive bay-window. The large lower level Family Room features a brick fireplace, powder room and sliding glass door access to fenced back yard. It also has reserved parking space in front and available guest parking. Easy access to 395, 495. Short commute to Pentagon and DC. A MUST SEE PROPERTY.