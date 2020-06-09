All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 5404 BARRISTER PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
5404 BARRISTER PLACE
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:36 AM

5404 BARRISTER PLACE

5404 Barrister Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Brookville - Seminary Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5404 Barrister Place, Alexandria, VA 22304
Brookville - Seminary Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
This beautiful spacious 3 level Townhouse is full of sunlight. Master Bedroom features walk-in closet and a sink-makeup area apart from the bathroom. Eat-in Kitchen with large windows. Great Hardwood on main floor with attractive bay-window. The large lower level Family Room features a brick fireplace, powder room and sliding glass door access to fenced back yard. It also has reserved parking space in front and available guest parking. Easy access to 395, 495. Short commute to Pentagon and DC. A MUST SEE PROPERTY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5404 BARRISTER PLACE have any available units?
5404 BARRISTER PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 5404 BARRISTER PLACE have?
Some of 5404 BARRISTER PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5404 BARRISTER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5404 BARRISTER PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5404 BARRISTER PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5404 BARRISTER PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 5404 BARRISTER PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5404 BARRISTER PLACE does offer parking.
Does 5404 BARRISTER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5404 BARRISTER PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5404 BARRISTER PLACE have a pool?
No, 5404 BARRISTER PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5404 BARRISTER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5404 BARRISTER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5404 BARRISTER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5404 BARRISTER PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl
Alexandria, VA 22304
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln
Alexandria, VA 22315
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
Station 650
650 Potomac Avenue
Alexandria, VA 22301
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria
Alexandria, VA 23238

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University