533 COLECROFT COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MASSIVE PRICE REDUCTION!Live your best life in popular COLECROFT. Really lovely 4 level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome with fresh paint throughout. Beautiful hardwood floors. Recessed lights. Woodburning fireplace. Awesome kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space. Fenced rear deck. Assigned parking for 1 plus ample street parking. ONE BLOCK TO METRO and only a few stops to the NEW HQ2!! HUGE basement perfect for storage, exercise equipment, (ping pong table??). 1 assigned parking plus TONS OF STREET (with city permit).Pets CBC (NMT 2, combined weight less than 80 pounds, $100/month NR pet fee). $102,600 MIN INCOME to qualify (combined). Certified funds required. All checks to Stanciu Management.