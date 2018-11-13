All apartments in Alexandria
Location

533 Colecroft Court, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MASSIVE PRICE REDUCTION!Live your best life in popular COLECROFT. Really lovely 4 level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome with fresh paint throughout. Beautiful hardwood floors. Recessed lights. Woodburning fireplace. Awesome kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space. Fenced rear deck. Assigned parking for 1 plus ample street parking. ONE BLOCK TO METRO and only a few stops to the NEW HQ2!! HUGE basement perfect for storage, exercise equipment, (ping pong table??). 1 assigned parking plus TONS OF STREET (with city permit).Pets CBC (NMT 2, combined weight less than 80 pounds, $100/month NR pet fee). $102,600 MIN INCOME to qualify (combined). Certified funds required. All checks to Stanciu Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 COLECROFT COURT have any available units?
533 COLECROFT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 533 COLECROFT COURT have?
Some of 533 COLECROFT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 COLECROFT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
533 COLECROFT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 COLECROFT COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 COLECROFT COURT is pet friendly.
Does 533 COLECROFT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 533 COLECROFT COURT offers parking.
Does 533 COLECROFT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 533 COLECROFT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 COLECROFT COURT have a pool?
No, 533 COLECROFT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 533 COLECROFT COURT have accessible units?
No, 533 COLECROFT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 533 COLECROFT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 533 COLECROFT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 533 COLECROFT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 COLECROFT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
