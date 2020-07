Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage coffee bar elevator concierge

Sparkling and like new Corner 2 BR plus Den * lots of light from two views * creative floor plan * Elegant building with concierge * includes 2 garage spaces & 2 storage bins, Braddock Metro close-by, bikeshare, coffee shop, restaurants just steps away. Be part of this rejuvenated neighborhood in Old Town ** The Henry has a $500 elevator deposit, not fee; $200 move-in fee ** $100 fee to PMA