Amenities

hardwood floors all utils included parking pool

Wow, wow, wow, just a gorgeous unit, a must see, SSA, hardwood flooring all thru out, see pics. All utilities included in rent, electric, water and gas. 2 parking permits,, community swimming pool, Near 395/495, Old Town Alexandria, DC, Pentagon, Marc Center etc... No pets allow, no smoking, as per owner no sec 8 or housing vouchers will be considered.