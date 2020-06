Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Large townhouse condo in Alexandria only 2 years old. Featuring stunning wood floors, gourmet kitchen with S/S appliances, private balcony, 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Walking distance to Metro. Landscaped courtyard area with areas for sitting and relaxing. Restaurants and shops right down the street including walking distance to Home Depot. Don't miss out on living in this gorgeous home.