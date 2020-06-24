All apartments in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA
5121 KNAPP PLACE
Last updated July 20 2019 at 11:50 AM

5121 KNAPP PLACE

5121 Knapp Place · No Longer Available
Location

5121 Knapp Place, Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
This rare Cameron Station end unit townhome is available for rent. It features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas range and upgraded countertops. The Living room features large bright open windows with gleaming hardwood floors. Spacious upper levels with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. The master won't disappoint with it's massive master bath & walk in closet. Attached 2 car garage and plenty of visitor parking. Enjoy everything popular Cameron Station has to offer; Community pool, gym, coffee shop, parks, walking paths, rush hour shuttle. Easy commute options to DC, Old Town, Pentagon and more. Plenty of shopping nearby. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 KNAPP PLACE have any available units?
5121 KNAPP PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 5121 KNAPP PLACE have?
Some of 5121 KNAPP PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5121 KNAPP PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5121 KNAPP PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 KNAPP PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5121 KNAPP PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 5121 KNAPP PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5121 KNAPP PLACE offers parking.
Does 5121 KNAPP PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5121 KNAPP PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 KNAPP PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 5121 KNAPP PLACE has a pool.
Does 5121 KNAPP PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5121 KNAPP PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 KNAPP PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5121 KNAPP PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5121 KNAPP PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5121 KNAPP PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
