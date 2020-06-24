5121 KNAPP PLACE

Amenities

This rare Cameron Station end unit townhome is available for rent. It features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas range and upgraded countertops. The Living room features large bright open windows with gleaming hardwood floors. Spacious upper levels with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. The master won't disappoint with it's massive master bath & walk in closet. Attached 2 car garage and plenty of visitor parking. Enjoy everything popular Cameron Station has to offer; Community pool, gym, coffee shop, parks, walking paths, rush hour shuttle. Easy commute options to DC, Old Town, Pentagon and more. Plenty of shopping nearby. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.