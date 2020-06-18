5113 Knapp Place

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous 4 Levels Mt Vernon model located in sought after Cameron Station with 2-Car Garage - Gorgeous 4 Levels Mt Vernon model located in sought after Cameron Station. Upgrades included: * Kitchen with granite counter tops and backsplash with stainless appliances * Hardwood floors in living/dining rooms areas. Living room w/gas fireplace Entire 4th level is your Master Suite with sitting room, walk-in closets, and a luxury bath. 3rd level features 2 bedrooms and a library/den. Enjoy all the Cameron Station amenities include an outdoor pool, gym, tennis courts, basketball court fitness classes. Located in close proximity to Cameron Station Coffee House, Restaurant, Dry Cleaner, Spa and Salon, Dentist, and Daycare Facility. All this with *FREE COMMUNITY SHUTTLE to METRO no smoking, Pets case by case basis.



Available 08/10/2019

Lease term: 1 to 2 years

Security deposit: $3,400

Pet deposit: $800 per pet

Application fee: $50



Schools:

Samuel W. Tucker Elementary School

Francis C. Hammond Middle School

T.C. Williams High School



Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $136,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).



Listed by Karlene Tolbert, Realtor.

For more information 703-731-3479

or email Karlene@bhgpremier.com.



This property is professionally listed by

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier

450 N. Washington Street

Suite M

Falls Church, VA 22046



This property is professionally managed by

Peake Management, Inc.

450 N. Washington Street,

Suite M

Falls Church, VA 22046

703-448-0212



(RLNE3335627)