5113 Knapp Place

Amenities
Gorgeous 4 Levels Mt Vernon model located in sought after Cameron Station with 2-Car Garage - Gorgeous 4 Levels Mt Vernon model located in sought after Cameron Station. Upgrades included: * Kitchen with granite counter tops and backsplash with stainless appliances * Hardwood floors in living/dining rooms areas. Living room w/gas fireplace Entire 4th level is your Master Suite with sitting room, walk-in closets, and a luxury bath. 3rd level features 2 bedrooms and a library/den. Enjoy all the Cameron Station amenities include an outdoor pool, gym, tennis courts, basketball court fitness classes. Located in close proximity to Cameron Station Coffee House, Restaurant, Dry Cleaner, Spa and Salon, Dentist, and Daycare Facility. All this with *FREE COMMUNITY SHUTTLE to METRO no smoking, Pets case by case basis.
Available 08/10/2019
Lease term: 1 to 2 years
Security deposit: $3,400
Pet deposit: $800 per pet
Application fee: $50
Schools:
Samuel W. Tucker Elementary School
Francis C. Hammond Middle School
T.C. Williams High School
Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $136,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).
Listed by Karlene Tolbert, Realtor.
For more information 703-731-3479
or email Karlene@bhgpremier.com.
This property is professionally listed by
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier
450 N. Washington Street
Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046
This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.
450 N. Washington Street,
Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046
703-448-0212
(RLNE3335627)