All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 5113 Knapp Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
5113 Knapp Place
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

5113 Knapp Place

5113 Knapp Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5113 Knapp Place, Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Station

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous 4 Levels Mt Vernon model located in sought after Cameron Station with 2-Car Garage - Gorgeous 4 Levels Mt Vernon model located in sought after Cameron Station. Upgrades included: * Kitchen with granite counter tops and backsplash with stainless appliances * Hardwood floors in living/dining rooms areas. Living room w/gas fireplace Entire 4th level is your Master Suite with sitting room, walk-in closets, and a luxury bath. 3rd level features 2 bedrooms and a library/den. Enjoy all the Cameron Station amenities include an outdoor pool, gym, tennis courts, basketball court fitness classes. Located in close proximity to Cameron Station Coffee House, Restaurant, Dry Cleaner, Spa and Salon, Dentist, and Daycare Facility. All this with *FREE COMMUNITY SHUTTLE to METRO no smoking, Pets case by case basis.

Available 08/10/2019
Lease term: 1 to 2 years
Security deposit: $3,400
Pet deposit: $800 per pet
Application fee: $50

Schools:
Samuel W. Tucker Elementary School
Francis C. Hammond Middle School
T.C. Williams High School

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $136,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).

Listed by Karlene Tolbert, Realtor.
For more information 703-731-3479
or email Karlene@bhgpremier.com.

This property is professionally listed by
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier
450 N. Washington Street
Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.
450 N. Washington Street,
Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046
703-448-0212

(RLNE3335627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5113 Knapp Place have any available units?
5113 Knapp Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 5113 Knapp Place have?
Some of 5113 Knapp Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5113 Knapp Place currently offering any rent specials?
5113 Knapp Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5113 Knapp Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5113 Knapp Place is pet friendly.
Does 5113 Knapp Place offer parking?
Yes, 5113 Knapp Place offers parking.
Does 5113 Knapp Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5113 Knapp Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5113 Knapp Place have a pool?
Yes, 5113 Knapp Place has a pool.
Does 5113 Knapp Place have accessible units?
No, 5113 Knapp Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5113 Knapp Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5113 Knapp Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5113 Knapp Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5113 Knapp Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mill
515 North Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln
Alexandria, VA 22315
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Avalon Potomac Yard
731 Seaton Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln
Alexandria, VA 22314
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University