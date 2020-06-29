508 EAST CUSTIS AVE

Amenities

Just completed home is where your story begins... Step over the threshold of this stunning custom oasis and be prepared to write YOUR family's next chapter. Modern elegance meets comfort and warmth in this one-of-a-kind 5 BR/4 BA Del Ray masterpiece designed and built by top-rated local professional. Signature design elements including sleek chrome enhancements, uniquely balanced with bright and airy sunlit open spaces, blend together in this gorgeous home perfectly suited for living, working and entertaining. Thoughtfully crafted floor plan - including Great Room with fireplace & separate dining area, fully-finished basement, and separate first-floor office - create a truly intuitive living environment. Chef's kitchen with Viking appliances, butler's pantry, island bar and plenty of cabinet & pantry storage are a gourmet cook's dream. Generous master suite with huge walk-in closet, marble tile, double vanity, double-head shower and luxurious freestanding tub provide a restful escape from your daily grind. Energy Star rated design means this home is energy-efficient and will SAVE YOU MONEY ON YOUR ENERGY BILLS! Adjacent to Potomac Yard, Metro Way & Virginia Tech Innovation Campus and close to the new Amazon HQ! 2-car driveway off rear street. Ample street parking. (Don't miss your chance!!)