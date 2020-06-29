All apartments in Alexandria
508 EAST CUSTIS AVE
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:01 AM

508 EAST CUSTIS AVE

508 East Custis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

508 East Custis Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Just completed home is where your story begins... Step over the threshold of this stunning custom oasis and be prepared to write YOUR family's next chapter. Modern elegance meets comfort and warmth in this one-of-a-kind 5 BR/4 BA Del Ray masterpiece designed and built by top-rated local professional. Signature design elements including sleek chrome enhancements, uniquely balanced with bright and airy sunlit open spaces, blend together in this gorgeous home perfectly suited for living, working and entertaining. Thoughtfully crafted floor plan - including Great Room with fireplace & separate dining area, fully-finished basement, and separate first-floor office - create a truly intuitive living environment. Chef's kitchen with Viking appliances, butler's pantry, island bar and plenty of cabinet & pantry storage are a gourmet cook's dream. Generous master suite with huge walk-in closet, marble tile, double vanity, double-head shower and luxurious freestanding tub provide a restful escape from your daily grind. Energy Star rated design means this home is energy-efficient and will SAVE YOU MONEY ON YOUR ENERGY BILLS! Adjacent to Potomac Yard, Metro Way & Virginia Tech Innovation Campus and close to the new Amazon HQ! 2-car driveway off rear street. Ample street parking. (Don't miss your chance!!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 EAST CUSTIS AVE have any available units?
508 EAST CUSTIS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 508 EAST CUSTIS AVE have?
Some of 508 EAST CUSTIS AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 EAST CUSTIS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
508 EAST CUSTIS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 EAST CUSTIS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 508 EAST CUSTIS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 508 EAST CUSTIS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 508 EAST CUSTIS AVE offers parking.
Does 508 EAST CUSTIS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 EAST CUSTIS AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 EAST CUSTIS AVE have a pool?
No, 508 EAST CUSTIS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 508 EAST CUSTIS AVE have accessible units?
No, 508 EAST CUSTIS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 508 EAST CUSTIS AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 EAST CUSTIS AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 508 EAST CUSTIS AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 EAST CUSTIS AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

