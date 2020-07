Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Please, follow all COVID-19 showing guidelines: masks, gloves, hand sanitizers! Thank you. Popular FRANKLIN model with patio and deck backing up to trees providing plenty of privacy, featuring upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, custom paints, hardwoods throughout all 3 levels, one car garage with full driveway, 3 bedrooms, 2 full and one half baths. Enjoy community amenities: pool, recreation center, gym, free shuttle bus to Van Dorn metro.