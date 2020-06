Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Recently Totally Renovated End Townhome With Designer Kitchen And Bath.Open Floor Plan Looks Out to Landscaped Yard With Large Patio For Entertaining With Fenced Yard For Privacy.Front Patio With Stone Sidewalk Makes This Home Stand Out.Close To King St Metro,Restaurants,Shops.Easy Access To GW Parkway,495,395,Route 1.No Smoking,Good Credit,Available 6/1/2019.Contact Tenant Roby(315-882-8755) And Arrange Showing Time.Home can be available as early as 5/15/2019