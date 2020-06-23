504 N ALFRED STREET

Amenities

OPEN SUNDAY, 2/10, 1:00-3:00 PM. This beautiful Old Town Alexandria rental is a must see! Enter the private, fenced brick patio from the quiet Carriage Works courtyard and the charming details begin immediately! The main level features hardwood floors, built-ins, a working wood burning stove, dining area, half bath, and a large kitchen with amazing storage! Second level includes two large bedrooms, both with great closets, and a shared full bath. The bright third level has two skylights, vaulted ceilings, a huge bedroom with room for office space or reading nook, and a private full bath. All of this plus an assigned parking space to boot! The location cannot be beat - just 2-4 blocks to coffee, dining, groceries, yoga, and more! Only four blocks to King Street and all that Old Town has to offer. Just 0.5 miles to Braddock Road Metro! A short drive to Del Ray, Potomac Yard, Reagan National Airport, and an easy commuter location throughout the DMV. You don't want to miss this one!