504 N ALFRED STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

504 N ALFRED STREET

504 North Alfred Street · No Longer Available
Location

504 North Alfred Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
yoga
OPEN SUNDAY, 2/10, 1:00-3:00 PM. This beautiful Old Town Alexandria rental is a must see! Enter the private, fenced brick patio from the quiet Carriage Works courtyard and the charming details begin immediately! The main level features hardwood floors, built-ins, a working wood burning stove, dining area, half bath, and a large kitchen with amazing storage! Second level includes two large bedrooms, both with great closets, and a shared full bath. The bright third level has two skylights, vaulted ceilings, a huge bedroom with room for office space or reading nook, and a private full bath. All of this plus an assigned parking space to boot! The location cannot be beat - just 2-4 blocks to coffee, dining, groceries, yoga, and more! Only four blocks to King Street and all that Old Town has to offer. Just 0.5 miles to Braddock Road Metro! A short drive to Del Ray, Potomac Yard, Reagan National Airport, and an easy commuter location throughout the DMV. You don't want to miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 N ALFRED STREET have any available units?
504 N ALFRED STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 N ALFRED STREET have?
Some of 504 N ALFRED STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 N ALFRED STREET currently offering any rent specials?
504 N ALFRED STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 N ALFRED STREET pet-friendly?
No, 504 N ALFRED STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 504 N ALFRED STREET offer parking?
Yes, 504 N ALFRED STREET offers parking.
Does 504 N ALFRED STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 N ALFRED STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 N ALFRED STREET have a pool?
No, 504 N ALFRED STREET does not have a pool.
Does 504 N ALFRED STREET have accessible units?
No, 504 N ALFRED STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 504 N ALFRED STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 N ALFRED STREET has units with dishwashers.
