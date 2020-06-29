503 S PATRICK STREET

Amenities

South Old Town: less than a mile from King St. Metro! -Freshly Painted throughout!!New Carpeting in the lower level. Shows like a new home! *Updated kitchen. * Updated hardwood floors. * Thermal Windows. Main level has Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Powder Room; Upper level has 3 Bedrooms and a Hallway Bath with tub: Lower level has large Rec Room, could be a 4th Bedroom; with walk out to private fenced patio. . There's a large storage area and full size Washer and Dryer. * No smoking and NO PETS. *1 Assigned Parking Space and Street parking available. Lease term: 1 to 3 years: Qualifications: , Good rental history (or home ownership), Good credit, Household income at least $100,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes). This property has been vacant 4 weeks + so NO VIRUS inside! Property is professionally managed by Peake Management, Inc.