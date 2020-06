Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

SHORT TERM FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL AVAILABLE TILL END OF DECEMBER 2019.Beautifully upgraded and well kept townhome is available for short term lease. The property is fully furnished. Two bedrooms are going to be available for tenants. The property features three levels, one car garage with full driveway, patio and deck. Great floor plan. Fantastic location on a quiet street close to all community amenities.