Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool media room tennis court

Great 1 bedroom with balcony and walk-in closet in North Fairlington. Neutral paint and carpet; 1 unassigned parking space; washer/dryer. Pool/Tennis courts nearby. Close to the shops, restaurants and theaters of Shirlington, and an easy commute to Pentagon, DC & Old Tow. Pet friendly, no smokers, no vouchers. This unit is located in City of Alexandria although mail address in Arlington County,