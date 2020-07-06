4912 28TH STREET S

Amenities

Two-level end unit townhouse in Fairlington Village. Beautifully updated and ready for you to call it home. You'll love the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, the main level also includes a separate dining room, living room, renovated bath, and the master bedroom. The lower level includes a second large bedroom with built-in shelves, updated full bathroom, and rec room. with two bedrooms with separate private entrance downstairs. The patio and porch space are perfect for an evening of entertaining or relaxation. Outdoor enthusiasts will love the nearby recreational trail, perfect for running, walking, and cycling. Just steps away from metro bus service to the Pentagon. Rent includes access to a multitude of pools and tennis courts within the Fairlington community. Walking distance to Shirlington and all its shops, markets, and restaurants. Also available furnished ask for details. Virtual tour available here: https://app.cloudpano.com/tours/Mf8k-xpl-?mls=1