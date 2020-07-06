All apartments in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA
4912 28TH STREET S
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

4912 28TH STREET S

4912 28th St S · No Longer Available
Location

4912 28th St S, Alexandria, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Two-level end unit townhouse in Fairlington Village. Beautifully updated and ready for you to call it home. You'll love the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, the main level also includes a separate dining room, living room, renovated bath, and the master bedroom. The lower level includes a second large bedroom with built-in shelves, updated full bathroom, and rec room. with two bedrooms with separate private entrance downstairs. The patio and porch space are perfect for an evening of entertaining or relaxation. Outdoor enthusiasts will love the nearby recreational trail, perfect for running, walking, and cycling. Just steps away from metro bus service to the Pentagon. Rent includes access to a multitude of pools and tennis courts within the Fairlington community. Walking distance to Shirlington and all its shops, markets, and restaurants. Also available furnished ask for details. Virtual tour available here: https://app.cloudpano.com/tours/Mf8k-xpl-?mls=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4912 28TH STREET S have any available units?
4912 28TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 4912 28TH STREET S have?
Some of 4912 28TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4912 28TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
4912 28TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 28TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 4912 28TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 4912 28TH STREET S offer parking?
No, 4912 28TH STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 4912 28TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4912 28TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 28TH STREET S have a pool?
Yes, 4912 28TH STREET S has a pool.
Does 4912 28TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 4912 28TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 28TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4912 28TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
Does 4912 28TH STREET S have units with air conditioning?
No, 4912 28TH STREET S does not have units with air conditioning.

