4854 EISENHOWER AVENUE 352

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court business center courtyard dog park elevator gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage key fob access pet friendly

Cozy 2 bedroom unit with outdoor patio facing the courtyard. Updated bathroom with ample space throughout. Open concept living room and kitchen with separate dining room. Short distance to Van Dorn Metro and Old Town Alexandria - tenant says Uber rides into DC are very inexpensive. Located close to major roads - 495 and 395. Large outdoor pool, Billiards Room, Weight and Workout Facility, Basketball Court, and Business Center in the main community building. Garage parking with key fob access. Pet friendly community with a great dog park on the premises to the left of the grills and sitting area - pets welcome. Private playground in the community.