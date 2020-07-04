All apartments in Alexandria
4854 EISENHOWER AVENUE 352

4854 Eisenhower Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4854 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bedroom unit with outdoor patio facing the courtyard. Updated bathroom with ample space throughout. Open concept living room and kitchen with separate dining room. Short distance to Van Dorn Metro and Old Town Alexandria - tenant says Uber rides into DC are very inexpensive. Located close to major roads - 495 and 395. Large outdoor pool, Billiards Room, Weight and Workout Facility, Basketball Court, and Business Center in the main community building. Garage parking with key fob access. Pet friendly community with a great dog park on the premises to the left of the grills and sitting area - pets welcome. Private playground in the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4854 EISENHOWER AVENUE 352 have any available units?
4854 EISENHOWER AVENUE 352 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 4854 EISENHOWER AVENUE 352 have?
Some of 4854 EISENHOWER AVENUE 352's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4854 EISENHOWER AVENUE 352 currently offering any rent specials?
4854 EISENHOWER AVENUE 352 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4854 EISENHOWER AVENUE 352 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4854 EISENHOWER AVENUE 352 is pet friendly.
Does 4854 EISENHOWER AVENUE 352 offer parking?
Yes, 4854 EISENHOWER AVENUE 352 offers parking.
Does 4854 EISENHOWER AVENUE 352 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4854 EISENHOWER AVENUE 352 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4854 EISENHOWER AVENUE 352 have a pool?
Yes, 4854 EISENHOWER AVENUE 352 has a pool.
Does 4854 EISENHOWER AVENUE 352 have accessible units?
No, 4854 EISENHOWER AVENUE 352 does not have accessible units.
Does 4854 EISENHOWER AVENUE 352 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4854 EISENHOWER AVENUE 352 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4854 EISENHOWER AVENUE 352 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4854 EISENHOWER AVENUE 352 does not have units with air conditioning.

