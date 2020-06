Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan basketball court volleyball court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking garage volleyball court

Great location. Wonderful two bedroom unit with hardwoods throughout. Plantation shutters . Two gas fireplaces. Two assigned parking spots in secure garage. Park across street for volleyball, basketball and children's playlot. . Walking path to views of Maryland and the Potomac. Docks available to purchase separately from Harborside owners if available. This is Old Town at its finest. Four blocks from King Street.