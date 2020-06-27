All apartments in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA
44 Dale Street
44 Dale Street

44 Dale Street
Location

44 Dale Street, Alexandria, VA 22305
Arlandria

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Rowhouse for Rent Alexandria City - Property Id: 139414

This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath row-house in Hume Springs, a short walk from vibrant Del Ray and Crystal City. Right next door to multiple parks and playgrounds, public transportation - between two metro station two miles away on both sides, 10A bus to Pentagon, 10E to Rosslyn - one block. Freshly painted and meticulously cleaned and move-in ready. Stainless steel appliances and fully updated kitchen with custom cabinets in an open concept main floor, hardwood flooring on both floors, newly remodeled luxury bathrooms, in-unit laundry, central air with new HVAC equipment, tankless water heater, keyless code entry and Nest smart thermostat. Low maintenance front and rear fenced patios, backyard has a privacy fence and can be used for off street parking through the rear alley. One year minimum lease. Pets - case by case basis; $25/month per pet. Tenant pays all utilities. Proof of Renter's Insurance Required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139414p
Property Id 139414

(RLNE5040645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Dale Street have any available units?
44 Dale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 44 Dale Street have?
Some of 44 Dale Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Dale Street currently offering any rent specials?
44 Dale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Dale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 Dale Street is pet friendly.
Does 44 Dale Street offer parking?
Yes, 44 Dale Street offers parking.
Does 44 Dale Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 Dale Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Dale Street have a pool?
No, 44 Dale Street does not have a pool.
Does 44 Dale Street have accessible units?
No, 44 Dale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Dale Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Dale Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Dale Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 44 Dale Street has units with air conditioning.
