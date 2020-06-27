44 Dale Street

Amenities

Rowhouse for Rent Alexandria City - Property Id: 139414



This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath row-house in Hume Springs, a short walk from vibrant Del Ray and Crystal City. Right next door to multiple parks and playgrounds, public transportation - between two metro station two miles away on both sides, 10A bus to Pentagon, 10E to Rosslyn - one block. Freshly painted and meticulously cleaned and move-in ready. Stainless steel appliances and fully updated kitchen with custom cabinets in an open concept main floor, hardwood flooring on both floors, newly remodeled luxury bathrooms, in-unit laundry, central air with new HVAC equipment, tankless water heater, keyless code entry and Nest smart thermostat. Low maintenance front and rear fenced patios, backyard has a privacy fence and can be used for off street parking through the rear alley. One year minimum lease. Pets - case by case basis; $25/month per pet. Tenant pays all utilities. Proof of Renter's Insurance Required.

