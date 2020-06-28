Amenities

4333 Utica Ave Available 10/01/19 Private Home with Upgrades - Outstanding single-family home with private backyard in the Alexandria area. This beautifully renovated home features 865 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom. Large windows and a southern exposure bring in tons of natural light. Beautiful original hard wood floors cover the main areas of the home, tile in the kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has been tastefully updated with exquisite reclaimed chestnut countertops, subway tile backsplash, 5 burner gas stove, stainless steel appliances, and eat in dining room. Decent sized bedrooms with large closets allow for larger beds and larger wardrobes. Bathroom has been remodeled with large shower head, curved shower rod and tile surround. Basement has built in shelving, and can double as extra storage space. Included in the house is a matching front load HE washer and dryer. Soak up the sun and enjoy the fresh air from the private deck that overlooks the back yard. The yard is partially fenced, has mature landscaping, and a shed. This home is close to many local shops, and restaurants, many within walking distance. Ben Holmes Run Parkway, Ben Brenman Park, Duke Street Dog park, and Alexandria Library are within 1 mile of this property. Your commute will be a breeze because this home is well positioned near major freeways and public transportation. The bus stop, on Duke street, for public transport is right around the corner, 0.1 miles. The property is within close distance of three metros; King Street (2.7 miles and bus will take you), Huntington w/parking spots (3.2 miles), and Van Dorn w/limited parking (2.8 miles). Pets are welcome here, max of 2. Tenant pays utilities (electric, gas, water, sewer) owner will pay garbage. Accepting applications at www.keyrenteralexandria.com/alexandria-homes-for-rent



