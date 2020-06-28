All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

4333 Utica Ave

4333 Utica Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4333 Utica Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

4333 Utica Ave Available 10/01/19 Private Home with Upgrades - Outstanding single-family home with private backyard in the Alexandria area. This beautifully renovated home features 865 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom. Large windows and a southern exposure bring in tons of natural light. Beautiful original hard wood floors cover the main areas of the home, tile in the kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has been tastefully updated with exquisite reclaimed chestnut countertops, subway tile backsplash, 5 burner gas stove, stainless steel appliances, and eat in dining room. Decent sized bedrooms with large closets allow for larger beds and larger wardrobes. Bathroom has been remodeled with large shower head, curved shower rod and tile surround. Basement has built in shelving, and can double as extra storage space. Included in the house is a matching front load HE washer and dryer. Soak up the sun and enjoy the fresh air from the private deck that overlooks the back yard. The yard is partially fenced, has mature landscaping, and a shed. This home is close to many local shops, and restaurants, many within walking distance. Ben Holmes Run Parkway, Ben Brenman Park, Duke Street Dog park, and Alexandria Library are within 1 mile of this property. Your commute will be a breeze because this home is well positioned near major freeways and public transportation. The bus stop, on Duke street, for public transport is right around the corner, 0.1 miles. The property is within close distance of three metros; King Street (2.7 miles and bus will take you), Huntington w/parking spots (3.2 miles), and Van Dorn w/limited parking (2.8 miles). Pets are welcome here, max of 2. Tenant pays utilities (electric, gas, water, sewer) owner will pay garbage. Accepting applications at www.keyrenteralexandria.com/alexandria-homes-for-rent

Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Minimum (1) one-year lease required longer terms accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4333 Utica Ave have any available units?
4333 Utica Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 4333 Utica Ave have?
Some of 4333 Utica Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4333 Utica Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4333 Utica Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4333 Utica Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4333 Utica Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4333 Utica Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4333 Utica Ave offers parking.
Does 4333 Utica Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4333 Utica Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4333 Utica Ave have a pool?
No, 4333 Utica Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4333 Utica Ave have accessible units?
No, 4333 Utica Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4333 Utica Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4333 Utica Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4333 Utica Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4333 Utica Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
