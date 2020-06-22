All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 430 S COLUMBUS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
430 S COLUMBUS STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

430 S COLUMBUS STREET

430 South Columbus Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Southwest Quadrant
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

430 South Columbus Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to This Ultra Modern Town Home in The Heart of Old Town Alexandria**Three Spacious Bedrooms, Each with a Private Bathroom Plus a Large Den in the Basement**A Bright and Airy Gourmet Kitchen, Perfect for Entertaining**Enjoy the Outdoors Either From Your Private Backyard or Rooftop Terrace** High End Finishes Throughout the Home**Two Assigned Parking Spaces**Walk to All the Shops, Restaurants and Historic Sites that Old Town Has to Offer**Just Minutes From Regan National Airport, I-495 and Metro and Rail Stations. Photos of similar, model home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 S COLUMBUS STREET have any available units?
430 S COLUMBUS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 S COLUMBUS STREET have?
Some of 430 S COLUMBUS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 S COLUMBUS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
430 S COLUMBUS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 S COLUMBUS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 430 S COLUMBUS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 430 S COLUMBUS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 430 S COLUMBUS STREET does offer parking.
Does 430 S COLUMBUS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 S COLUMBUS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 S COLUMBUS STREET have a pool?
No, 430 S COLUMBUS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 430 S COLUMBUS STREET have accessible units?
No, 430 S COLUMBUS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 430 S COLUMBUS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 S COLUMBUS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard
Alexandria, VA 22301
e-lofts
4501 Ford Ave
Alexandria, VA 22302
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue
Alexandria, VA 22304

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University