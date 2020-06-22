430 S COLUMBUS STREET

Amenities

Welcome to This Ultra Modern Town Home in The Heart of Old Town Alexandria**Three Spacious Bedrooms, Each with a Private Bathroom Plus a Large Den in the Basement**A Bright and Airy Gourmet Kitchen, Perfect for Entertaining**Enjoy the Outdoors Either From Your Private Backyard or Rooftop Terrace** High End Finishes Throughout the Home**Two Assigned Parking Spaces**Walk to All the Shops, Restaurants and Historic Sites that Old Town Has to Offer**Just Minutes From Regan National Airport, I-495 and Metro and Rail Stations. Photos of similar, model home.