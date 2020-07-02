All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 424 Pendleton St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
424 Pendleton St.
Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:40 PM

424 Pendleton St.

424 Pendleton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Old Town
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

424 Pendleton Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4ad6e6a07f ---- Immaculate End Unit Town Home in Old Town, Alexandria! Must See! Beautiful gourmet kitchen with chef\'s appliances, built-ins, granite, and island bar with gas range. Kitchen opens to step down to family room flanked by windows. Spacious master suite with chandelier, fireplace, sitting area and multiple walk in closets. Master bath offers marble, granite vanity with double sinks, soaking tub, and separate shower. Loft boasts vaulted ceilings and walkout to rooftop terrace. Over-sized two car garage. 3600 square feet of living space! Hardwood floors on 3 levels, carpet in basement. Ideal location, walk to shopping, restaurants, river front and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Pendleton St. have any available units?
424 Pendleton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 424 Pendleton St. have?
Some of 424 Pendleton St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Pendleton St. currently offering any rent specials?
424 Pendleton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Pendleton St. pet-friendly?
No, 424 Pendleton St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 424 Pendleton St. offer parking?
Yes, 424 Pendleton St. offers parking.
Does 424 Pendleton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Pendleton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Pendleton St. have a pool?
No, 424 Pendleton St. does not have a pool.
Does 424 Pendleton St. have accessible units?
No, 424 Pendleton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Pendleton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Pendleton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 Pendleton St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 424 Pendleton St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22305
Stoneridge at Mark Center Apartment Homes
5797 Rayburn Ave
Alexandria, VA 22311
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University