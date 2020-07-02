424 Pendleton St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4ad6e6a07f ---- Immaculate End Unit Town Home in Old Town, Alexandria! Must See! Beautiful gourmet kitchen with chef\'s appliances, built-ins, granite, and island bar with gas range. Kitchen opens to step down to family room flanked by windows. Spacious master suite with chandelier, fireplace, sitting area and multiple walk in closets. Master bath offers marble, granite vanity with double sinks, soaking tub, and separate shower. Loft boasts vaulted ceilings and walkout to rooftop terrace. Over-sized two car garage. 3600 square feet of living space! Hardwood floors on 3 levels, carpet in basement. Ideal location, walk to shopping, restaurants, river front and more!