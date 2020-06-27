423 EUILLE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Soak up this beautiful autumn weather from your rooftop terrace in the heart of Old Town! Located just steps away from bustling King Street and three blocks from the Potomac, this fabulous townhouse overlooks a quiet courtyard and is an oasis in the midst of all that's happening in Old Town Alexandria and D.C. Meticulously maintained, this home boasts 4 spacious levels of living space with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a 2 car garage. The rooftop terrace, high ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors and gourmet kitchen make this home a perfect 10!