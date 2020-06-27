All apartments in Alexandria
423 EUILLE STREET
423 EUILLE STREET

423 Euille Street · No Longer Available
Location

423 Euille Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Soak up this beautiful autumn weather from your rooftop terrace in the heart of Old Town! Located just steps away from bustling King Street and three blocks from the Potomac, this fabulous townhouse overlooks a quiet courtyard and is an oasis in the midst of all that's happening in Old Town Alexandria and D.C. Meticulously maintained, this home boasts 4 spacious levels of living space with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a 2 car garage. The rooftop terrace, high ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors and gourmet kitchen make this home a perfect 10!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 EUILLE STREET have any available units?
423 EUILLE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 423 EUILLE STREET have?
Some of 423 EUILLE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 EUILLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
423 EUILLE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 EUILLE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 423 EUILLE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 423 EUILLE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 423 EUILLE STREET offers parking.
Does 423 EUILLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 EUILLE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 EUILLE STREET have a pool?
No, 423 EUILLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 423 EUILLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 423 EUILLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 423 EUILLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 EUILLE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 423 EUILLE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 EUILLE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
