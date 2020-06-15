420 EUILLE ST

Amenities

A private mews setting of this handsome townhouse in the heart of Old Town, featuring 3bedrooms/3.5baths. Wood floors throughout , high ceilings, gourmet kitchen complete with an island, granite counters,and a matching all white appliances and cabinets. Over 2300 square feet of living space. Lower level recroom with a gas fireplace leading out to the two car garage. Great tenants and easy to show with 4 to 6hours notice because of the virus and small children.. Call or text the listing agent for scheduling .Easy access to Reagan Airport, Pentagon, Capital Hill , Fort Belvoir and the beltway. Location location