Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:20 AM

420 EUILLE ST

420 Euille Street · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

420 Euille Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A private mews setting of this handsome townhouse in the heart of Old Town, featuring 3bedrooms/3.5baths. Wood floors throughout , high ceilings, gourmet kitchen complete with an island, granite counters,and a matching all white appliances and cabinets. Over 2300 square feet of living space. Lower level recroom with a gas fireplace leading out to the two car garage. Great tenants and easy to show with 4 to 6hours notice because of the virus and small children.. Call or text the listing agent for scheduling .Easy access to Reagan Airport, Pentagon, Capital Hill , Fort Belvoir and the beltway. Location location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 EUILLE ST have any available units?
420 EUILLE ST has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 EUILLE ST have?
Some of 420 EUILLE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 EUILLE ST currently offering any rent specials?
420 EUILLE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 EUILLE ST pet-friendly?
No, 420 EUILLE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 420 EUILLE ST offer parking?
Yes, 420 EUILLE ST does offer parking.
Does 420 EUILLE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 EUILLE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 EUILLE ST have a pool?
No, 420 EUILLE ST does not have a pool.
Does 420 EUILLE ST have accessible units?
No, 420 EUILLE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 420 EUILLE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 EUILLE ST has units with dishwashers.
