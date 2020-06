412 E RAYMOND AVENUE

Amenities

pet friendly parking

VERY ELEGANT, CONVENIENTLY SITUATED SEMI-DETACHED HOME. VERY CLOSE TO DC, CRYSTAL CITY AND FUTURE AMAZON HEADQUARTERS COMPLEX.UPPER LEVEL HAS TWO MASTER BEDROOMS. PLENTY OF SPACE FOR TWO OR MORE PERSONS TO SHARE THE SPACE. LOWER LEVEL HAS A FULL BATH AND SEPARATE ENTRANCE. TWO OFF-STREET PARKING SPACES IN FRONT OF HOUSE. VERY CLOSE TO POTOMAC YARDS, CRYSTAL CITY TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPPING. PETS ARE ACCEPTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS AND SEPARATE PET ADDENDUM AGREEMENT LESS THAN 4 MILES TO REAGAN AIRPORT.