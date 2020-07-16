401 N ARMISTEAD STREET.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors all utils included parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Location, Location. Location!!! Don't miss out the best corner unit in secure building on top floor. The unit features Spacious over 1100 SQFT, 2 large bedroom filled with natural light. Brand new hardwood floors, new bath fixtures. Ceramic tiles in Kitchen, granite counter tops. crown molding, chair rails, brand new windows and sliding door. Walkout to large baloney overlooks pool. Built-in bookshelves/entertainment center. Spacious dinning area and large living room. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. a potable Ac unit, small desk and nightstand will stay at the unit. ALL utilities included in rent! 2 parking spaces available. Easy access to I-395, DC, Pentagon, public transportation. shopping and restaurants. $100 moving fee, $50 application fee per adult. $50.00 lease preparation fee. Certified funds only