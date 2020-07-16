All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like
401 N ARMISTEAD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
401 N ARMISTEAD STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

401 N ARMISTEAD STREET

401 North Armistead Street · (703) 938-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

401 North Armistead Street, Alexandria, VA 22312

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$1,875

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1110 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Location, Location. Location!!! Don't miss out the best corner unit in secure building on top floor. The unit features Spacious over 1100 SQFT, 2 large bedroom filled with natural light. Brand new hardwood floors, new bath fixtures. Ceramic tiles in Kitchen, granite counter tops. crown molding, chair rails, brand new windows and sliding door. Walkout to large baloney overlooks pool. Built-in bookshelves/entertainment center. Spacious dinning area and large living room. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. a potable Ac unit, small desk and nightstand will stay at the unit. ALL utilities included in rent! 2 parking spaces available. Easy access to I-395, DC, Pentagon, public transportation. shopping and restaurants. $100 moving fee, $50 application fee per adult. $50.00 lease preparation fee. Certified funds only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 401 N ARMISTEAD STREET have any available units?
401 N ARMISTEAD STREET has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 401 N ARMISTEAD STREET have?
Some of 401 N ARMISTEAD STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 N ARMISTEAD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
401 N ARMISTEAD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 N ARMISTEAD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 401 N ARMISTEAD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 401 N ARMISTEAD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 401 N ARMISTEAD STREET offers parking.
Does 401 N ARMISTEAD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 N ARMISTEAD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 N ARMISTEAD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 401 N ARMISTEAD STREET has a pool.
Does 401 N ARMISTEAD STREET have accessible units?
No, 401 N ARMISTEAD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 401 N ARMISTEAD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 N ARMISTEAD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 N ARMISTEAD STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 401 N ARMISTEAD STREET has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street
Alexandria, VA 22302
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Avalon Potomac Yard
731 Seaton Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl
Alexandria, VA 22314
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter
Alexandria, VA 22312

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 BedroomsAlexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly PlacesAlexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments WestEisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld TownBrookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University