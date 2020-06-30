401 N Armistead St. #505

Amenities
Lovely 2 Bedroom 1 Bath condo in Alexandria - Renters Warehouse presents to you this lovely 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in Alexandria. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! This home boasts upgraded stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Fully redone bathroom is lined with marble tiles complete with a new vanity and tub for relaxing. Community includes outdoor pool and laundry facility. Conveniently located off Little River Turnpike, you are minutes away from shopping, dining & I-95 for all of your traveling needs! 2 Parking passes. Pets on case by case basis. $50 non-refundable App Fee, $199 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call 571.239.0553.
(RLNE5472862)