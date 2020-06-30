All apartments in Alexandria
401 N Armistead St. #505

401 North Armistead Street · No Longer Available
Location

401 North Armistead Street, Alexandria, VA 22312

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Lovely 2 Bedroom 1 Bath condo in Alexandria - Renters Warehouse presents to you this lovely 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in Alexandria. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! This home boasts upgraded stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Fully redone bathroom is lined with marble tiles complete with a new vanity and tub for relaxing. Community includes outdoor pool and laundry facility. Conveniently located off Little River Turnpike, you are minutes away from shopping, dining & I-95 for all of your traveling needs! 2 Parking passes. Pets on case by case basis. $50 non-refundable App Fee, $199 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call 571.239.0553.

(RLNE5472862)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 N Armistead St. #505 have any available units?
401 N Armistead St. #505 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 401 N Armistead St. #505 have?
Some of 401 N Armistead St. #505's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 N Armistead St. #505 currently offering any rent specials?
401 N Armistead St. #505 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 N Armistead St. #505 pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 N Armistead St. #505 is pet friendly.
Does 401 N Armistead St. #505 offer parking?
Yes, 401 N Armistead St. #505 offers parking.
Does 401 N Armistead St. #505 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 N Armistead St. #505 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 N Armistead St. #505 have a pool?
Yes, 401 N Armistead St. #505 has a pool.
Does 401 N Armistead St. #505 have accessible units?
No, 401 N Armistead St. #505 does not have accessible units.
Does 401 N Armistead St. #505 have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 N Armistead St. #505 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 N Armistead St. #505 have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 N Armistead St. #505 does not have units with air conditioning.

