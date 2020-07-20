3937 Taney Ave.

Amenities
Charming & Updated 3 bed / 2 bath Home in excellent Alexandria location - Great location in Alexandria! Charming & Updated 3 bed / 2 bath single family home*Living Room w/Stone-Surrounded Gas Fireplace w/mantle, Crown Molding & Hardwood Floors*Updated Kitchen w/granite counters & backsplash, ceramic flooring*Skylight in family room brings lots of natural light*French door leads to backyard*Master Bedroom w/updated Bathroom featuring granite double vanity & ceramic tiled shower & floors + Organized shelving system in walkin closet*Neutral Grey Tones & Hardwood floors throughout*Large basement for storage*Gorgeous stone walkway with beautiful stone wall in backyard*Easy commute to DC & Old Town
*AVAILABLE 7.5.19*
*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935
