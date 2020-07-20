All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:22 AM

3937 Taney Ave.

3937 Taney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3937 Taney Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming & Updated 3 bed / 2 bath Home in excellent Alexandria location - Great location in Alexandria! Charming & Updated 3 bed / 2 bath single family home*Living Room w/Stone-Surrounded Gas Fireplace w/mantle, Crown Molding & Hardwood Floors*Updated Kitchen w/granite counters & backsplash, ceramic flooring*Skylight in family room brings lots of natural light*French door leads to backyard*Master Bedroom w/updated Bathroom featuring granite double vanity & ceramic tiled shower & floors + Organized shelving system in walkin closet*Neutral Grey Tones & Hardwood floors throughout*Large basement for storage*Gorgeous stone walkway with beautiful stone wall in backyard*Easy commute to DC & Old Town

*AVAILABLE 7.5.19*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935

(RLNE5000395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3937 Taney Ave. have any available units?
3937 Taney Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3937 Taney Ave. have?
Some of 3937 Taney Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3937 Taney Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3937 Taney Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3937 Taney Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3937 Taney Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3937 Taney Ave. offer parking?
No, 3937 Taney Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3937 Taney Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3937 Taney Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3937 Taney Ave. have a pool?
No, 3937 Taney Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3937 Taney Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3937 Taney Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3937 Taney Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3937 Taney Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3937 Taney Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3937 Taney Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
