Alexandria, VA
3857 EISENHOWER AVE
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

3857 EISENHOWER AVE

3857 Eisenhower Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3857 Eisenhower Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Enjoy this spacious newer townhome located between the Eisenhower and Van Dorn Metro stations. Two car garage parking. Large eat in kitchen. Two bedrooms with master baths. Running/biking/walking trail across street from front door. Short drive to Old Town or major highways to everywhere.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3857 EISENHOWER AVE have any available units?
3857 EISENHOWER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 3857 EISENHOWER AVE have?
Some of 3857 EISENHOWER AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3857 EISENHOWER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3857 EISENHOWER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3857 EISENHOWER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3857 EISENHOWER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3857 EISENHOWER AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3857 EISENHOWER AVE offers parking.
Does 3857 EISENHOWER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3857 EISENHOWER AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3857 EISENHOWER AVE have a pool?
No, 3857 EISENHOWER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3857 EISENHOWER AVE have accessible units?
No, 3857 EISENHOWER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3857 EISENHOWER AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3857 EISENHOWER AVE has units with dishwashers.
