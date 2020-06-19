Enjoy this spacious newer townhome located between the Eisenhower and Van Dorn Metro stations. Two car garage parking. Large eat in kitchen. Two bedrooms with master baths. Running/biking/walking trail across street from front door. Short drive to Old Town or major highways to everywhere.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3857 EISENHOWER AVE have any available units?
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
What amenities does 3857 EISENHOWER AVE have?
Some of 3857 EISENHOWER AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3857 EISENHOWER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3857 EISENHOWER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.