3848 DOMINION MILL DRIVE
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM

3848 DOMINION MILL DRIVE

3848 Dominion Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3848 Dominion Mill Drive, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful and immaculate townhome in sought after Townes at Cameron Parke! High ceilings and open floor plan. Two car garage with extra storage space. Three spacious levels with walls of windows with plenty of natural light. Enjoy the hardwood floors that run through two levels. Gourmet kitchen with tons of counterspace and large remodeled deck. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite bath features soaking tub and walk-in shower, and dual sink vanity. The two other bedrooms share a full bath and the laundry room is conveniently located on the same level. Full size washer and dryer with shelving. Access to the pool is included in the rent and tot lot located within the community. Eisenhower Ave trail - is great for runners/joggers/bikers. A 3-minute walk to Lake Cook Park that features lake, trail, native plants, and trout fishing piers. Prime location only minutes to two metro stations: Eisenhower & Van Dorn Metro. Minutes to Whole Foods Market. Just a mile from the new Wegmans (coming soon). Easy access to Old Town Alexandria, National Landing, 495, 395, 95, and 295. It simply doesn't get any better than this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3848 DOMINION MILL DRIVE have any available units?
3848 DOMINION MILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3848 DOMINION MILL DRIVE have?
Some of 3848 DOMINION MILL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3848 DOMINION MILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3848 DOMINION MILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3848 DOMINION MILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3848 DOMINION MILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3848 DOMINION MILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3848 DOMINION MILL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3848 DOMINION MILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3848 DOMINION MILL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3848 DOMINION MILL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3848 DOMINION MILL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3848 DOMINION MILL DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 3848 DOMINION MILL DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 3848 DOMINION MILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3848 DOMINION MILL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3848 DOMINION MILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3848 DOMINION MILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

