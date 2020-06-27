3848 DOMINION MILL DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Beautiful and immaculate townhome in sought after Townes at Cameron Parke! High ceilings and open floor plan. Two car garage with extra storage space. Three spacious levels with walls of windows with plenty of natural light. Enjoy the hardwood floors that run through two levels. Gourmet kitchen with tons of counterspace and large remodeled deck. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite bath features soaking tub and walk-in shower, and dual sink vanity. The two other bedrooms share a full bath and the laundry room is conveniently located on the same level. Full size washer and dryer with shelving. Access to the pool is included in the rent and tot lot located within the community. Eisenhower Ave trail - is great for runners/joggers/bikers. A 3-minute walk to Lake Cook Park that features lake, trail, native plants, and trout fishing piers. Prime location only minutes to two metro stations: Eisenhower & Van Dorn Metro. Minutes to Whole Foods Market. Just a mile from the new Wegmans (coming soon). Easy access to Old Town Alexandria, National Landing, 495, 395, 95, and 295. It simply doesn't get any better than this!