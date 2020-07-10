3800 BRIGHTON COURT

Amenities

Fantastic End Unit TH in Brighton Square. Close to I-395, Pentagon, Crystal City and DC for easy commute. Main level Living Room/Dining Room is open with gleaming hardwood floors. The updated Kitchen has warm maple cabinets, Corian counters and stainless appliances. The upper level features three bedrooms and two full baths. The lower level has a large Rec Room with brick wood-burning fireplace, + a bonus den, half bath and laundry/utility room. Relax or entertain on the huge rear deck, which is fenced for privacy. Unit comes with 2 parking passes and 1 assigned spot. Enjoy plenty of restaurants, shops, services and easy access to Old Town, Del Ray, Potomac Yard. Location is absolutely superb with so much less than 10 minutes away! Available August 1st. No pets/No smoking. ***For everyone's protection, please use Covid-19 precautions & social distancing guidelines for viewing, by wearing masks, hand sanitizing, refrain from touching, etc.***