Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:28 AM

3800 BRIGHTON COURT

3800 Brighton Court · (703) 281-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3800 Brighton Court, Alexandria, VA 22305

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1782 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic End Unit TH in Brighton Square. Close to I-395, Pentagon, Crystal City and DC for easy commute. Main level Living Room/Dining Room is open with gleaming hardwood floors. The updated Kitchen has warm maple cabinets, Corian counters and stainless appliances. The upper level features three bedrooms and two full baths. The lower level has a large Rec Room with brick wood-burning fireplace, + a bonus den, half bath and laundry/utility room. Relax or entertain on the huge rear deck, which is fenced for privacy. Unit comes with 2 parking passes and 1 assigned spot. Enjoy plenty of restaurants, shops, services and easy access to Old Town, Del Ray, Potomac Yard. Location is absolutely superb with so much less than 10 minutes away! Available August 1st. No pets/No smoking. ***For everyone's protection, please use Covid-19 precautions & social distancing guidelines for viewing, by wearing masks, hand sanitizing, refrain from touching, etc.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 BRIGHTON COURT have any available units?
3800 BRIGHTON COURT has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3800 BRIGHTON COURT have?
Some of 3800 BRIGHTON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 BRIGHTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3800 BRIGHTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 BRIGHTON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3800 BRIGHTON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3800 BRIGHTON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3800 BRIGHTON COURT offers parking.
Does 3800 BRIGHTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3800 BRIGHTON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 BRIGHTON COURT have a pool?
No, 3800 BRIGHTON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3800 BRIGHTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 3800 BRIGHTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 BRIGHTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3800 BRIGHTON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3800 BRIGHTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3800 BRIGHTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
