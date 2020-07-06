All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 3771 GUNSTON ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
3771 GUNSTON ROAD
Last updated February 3 2020 at 9:52 AM

3771 GUNSTON ROAD

3771 Gunston Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3771 Gunston Road, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
basketball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Great ParkFairfax location. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath Madison End Unit model that~s move in ready. Bright gleaming hardwoods, lots of windows bringing in plenty of sunshine. Lovely setting with nice privacy in the back. Brand new dishwasher, kitchen floor, and stacked Washer and Dryer. New windows and frame outs. The countertops are finished nicely and add a nice retro look and feel. Very nice space and layout with 930 sq ft of living area plus a full size attic offering plenty of storage space. The ParkFairfax community has 3 swimming pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, and a volleyball court. There are also many community events throughout the year as well as a Neighborhood Watch program. This condo is a 5 minute walk to Shirlington Village with its shops, restaurants, movie theater, and Signature Regional Theatre. Also it~s just a 1 minute walk to the DASH and Metro Bus stops and then a 5 minute ride to the Pentagon Metro. On a 5-7 minute walk to the VRE. A wonderful opportunity in an exceptional community and excellent location. Prospective tenants must have a minimum annual income of $66,000 and a minimum credit score of 620.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3771 GUNSTON ROAD have any available units?
3771 GUNSTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3771 GUNSTON ROAD have?
Some of 3771 GUNSTON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3771 GUNSTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3771 GUNSTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3771 GUNSTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3771 GUNSTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3771 GUNSTON ROAD offer parking?
No, 3771 GUNSTON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3771 GUNSTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3771 GUNSTON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3771 GUNSTON ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 3771 GUNSTON ROAD has a pool.
Does 3771 GUNSTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3771 GUNSTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3771 GUNSTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3771 GUNSTON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3771 GUNSTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3771 GUNSTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Brookville Townhomes
5402 Taney Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Gardens at Del Ray II
6 E Cliff Street
Alexandria, VA 08876
New Brookside Apartments
601 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Curve 6100
6100 Lincolnia Rd
Alexandria, VA 22312
The Asher
620 N Fayette St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria
Alexandria, VA 23238
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University