3771 GUNSTON ROAD

Great ParkFairfax location. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath Madison End Unit model that~s move in ready. Bright gleaming hardwoods, lots of windows bringing in plenty of sunshine. Lovely setting with nice privacy in the back. Brand new dishwasher, kitchen floor, and stacked Washer and Dryer. New windows and frame outs. The countertops are finished nicely and add a nice retro look and feel. Very nice space and layout with 930 sq ft of living area plus a full size attic offering plenty of storage space. The ParkFairfax community has 3 swimming pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, and a volleyball court. There are also many community events throughout the year as well as a Neighborhood Watch program. This condo is a 5 minute walk to Shirlington Village with its shops, restaurants, movie theater, and Signature Regional Theatre. Also it~s just a 1 minute walk to the DASH and Metro Bus stops and then a 5 minute ride to the Pentagon Metro. On a 5-7 minute walk to the VRE. A wonderful opportunity in an exceptional community and excellent location. Prospective tenants must have a minimum annual income of $66,000 and a minimum credit score of 620.