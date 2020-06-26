Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

37 West Reed Avenue Available 10/01/19 Del Ray Charmer! - Very nicely updated and maintained townhome in the very popular Del Ray neighborhood. Walk to shops and restaurants. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, lighting, granite countertops, etc. Nicely landscaped front yard and private patio and rear yard. 220V wiring available on rear parking pad for electric car. Tankless unlimited hot water. Beautiful hardwood flooring. Office on main level. Update baths. Fresh paint inside.



(RLNE4363808)