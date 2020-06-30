3621 GUNSTON ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse dog park gym playground pool bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

**$500 MOVE IN BONUS off 1st full months rent!!!****Relax and enjoy this updated condo in the perfect private setting in the coveted Parkfairfax community. The renovated kitchen is perfect for whipping up a snack or a meal. The adjacent dining and living room offers beautifully refinished wood parquet floors, large windows and a private deck. And for maximum convenience, the laundry closet is located adjacent to the large bedroom and updated bathroom.3 pools, 2 volleyball courts, 2 basketball courts, 8 tennis courts, community gym, tot lots, clubhouse, 4x6 storage room, bike storage area. Two dog parks in walking distance. Easy and quick access to bus routes, shopping, food & DC.Walk to the popular restaurants and retail establishments of Shirlington.