Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
3621 GUNSTON ROAD
3621 GUNSTON ROAD

3621 Gunston Road · No Longer Available
Location

3621 Gunston Road, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
**$500 MOVE IN BONUS off 1st full months rent!!!****Relax and enjoy this updated condo in the perfect private setting in the coveted Parkfairfax community. The renovated kitchen is perfect for whipping up a snack or a meal. The adjacent dining and living room offers beautifully refinished wood parquet floors, large windows and a private deck. And for maximum convenience, the laundry closet is located adjacent to the large bedroom and updated bathroom.3 pools, 2 volleyball courts, 2 basketball courts, 8 tennis courts, community gym, tot lots, clubhouse, 4x6 storage room, bike storage area. Two dog parks in walking distance. Easy and quick access to bus routes, shopping, food & DC.Walk to the popular restaurants and retail establishments of Shirlington.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 GUNSTON ROAD have any available units?
3621 GUNSTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3621 GUNSTON ROAD have?
Some of 3621 GUNSTON ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 GUNSTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3621 GUNSTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 GUNSTON ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3621 GUNSTON ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 3621 GUNSTON ROAD offer parking?
No, 3621 GUNSTON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3621 GUNSTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3621 GUNSTON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 GUNSTON ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 3621 GUNSTON ROAD has a pool.
Does 3621 GUNSTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3621 GUNSTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 GUNSTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3621 GUNSTON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3621 GUNSTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3621 GUNSTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

